Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | January 23, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, we are receiving some light snow across the area. These snow showers are likely to continue until about midnight tonight before clearing out. By that time, we’ll be likely to have seen accumulations of around an inch in the lowlands, up to possibly 2 inches in the mountains. Despite this being a much weaker system than what we saw last week, it could still cause slick roads tonight and tomorrow morning, so drive with caution. Past midnight, clouds will persist into tomorrow, with overnight lows in the teens. Monday will begin cloudy, and winds out of the south will allow for high temperatures to reach a few degrees above freezing. Another system from the north will sweep into the area by the afternoon, bringing more light snow showers that will linger through Tuesday. Overnight, however, the precipitation will likely change over to a wintry mix/sleet in the lowlands and remain that way until the early morning before changing back over to light snow. Most of the precipitation will end by the late morning, and snow accumulations will be minimal, likely no more than an inch. Highs on Tuesday will hover around the freezing point. Behind the system, high pressure starts to move into our area, dragging cold Arctic air down into West Virginia. This cold air will bring Wednesday morning’s low temperatures down into the single digits, and Wednesday’s highs will only reach the teens in the mountains and the low 20s in the lowlands. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, mostly clearing by nighttime, allowing low temperatures to dip into the low single digits in the lowlands, possibly into the negatives in the higher elevations. Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid-30s, continuing the below-average temperature trend. Friday will see similar temperatures to Thursday, and could possibly feature some more light snow showers as well. We’ll continue to monitor that system as it draws nearer to determine how it will play out.

Tonight: Light snow showers ending around midnight, then mostly cloudy. Low: 15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy start leading to light snow showers in the afternoon. High: 34

Tuesday: Wintry mix, turning back to light snow before ending by the evening. High: 33

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 22

