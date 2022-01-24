Kump Education Center in Elkins set to begin new targeted tutoring program

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The program be for 20 elementary students this month thanks to the financial support of citizens bank of West Virginia.

The center is offering ten weeks of afterschool tutoring on basic math and reading skills.

It’s to help prepare fourth and fifth-grade students for year-end testing.

Recognizing the effect the pandemic has had on education, Citizens Bank of West Virginia committed $3,000 to help students adversely impacted by not being in the classroom for an extended time.

