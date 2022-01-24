BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Larry Oran Lantz, 79, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, in Rosewood Center, Grafton, following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg on March 4, 1942, a son of the late Oran and Juanita Lantz, and was raised by his grandparents Okey and Violet Hedge.On January 9, 1964, he married Brenda Sue Perkins, who preceded him in death on November 14, 2014, after 50 years of marriage.He is survived by his sister, Sharen Burton; his nephew, Mike Critchfield, and his family Daniel Critchfield, Desarie, Seth and Elizabeth, Christopher and Sdney Nicholas; Mark and Angel Critchfield, and their family, Marky, Jr., Jennifer, Kaylee and Paisley; his niece Tammy and Jimmy Myers and their sons Travis and Jordan.Larry and Brenda were preceded in death by their daughter, Valerie Ann Lantz. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Melvan Vernon Lantz.Larry graduated from Grafton High School, Class of 1960. Larry was a proud Veteran of the US Army, where he served in Germany as an MP. He and Brenda were co-owners and operators of Hedges Motel for over 38 years. They were passionate animal lovers, especially taking in homeless cats, turning none away. Condolences to the Lantz Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comA Graveside Service will be held at West Virginia National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, with Reverend Tom Horne presiding. Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard and Army National Guard Honor Guard, Camp Dawson.

