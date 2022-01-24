Man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers, throwing drugs out of vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Charleston man was arrested by Harrison County officers Sunday after he fled from officers and threw over 1,000 grams of drugs out of his vehicle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on I-79 Southbound at the rest area, near mile marker 122, on a car for defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the driver, Kilan Nicks, 21, slowed down in the rest area parking lot before fleeing from officers.

The report says Nicks fled at speeds of up to 110 mph, weaving in and out of traffic under wet road conditions, fish-tailing multiple times throughout the pursuit.

Officers said Nicks threw multiple bags out of the vehicle at approximately the 96.5 mile marker in Lewis County before coming to a stop and being placed under arrest.

Officers searched Nicks’ vehicle and located the bags thrown out of the vehicle and found approximately 1,080 grams of a “green leafy substance consistent with marijuana” and $2,915 on Nicks, according to the criminal complaint.

Nicks has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

