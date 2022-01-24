Advertisement

Man arrested in Mon. Co. for allegedly obstructing, busting open officer’s lips

An Ohio man was arrested on Thursday after officers said he was asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle that was parked in a roadway.
Joseph Elias
Joseph Elias(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was arrested on Thursday after officers said he was asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle that was parked in a roadway.

Officers were dispatched to Basswood Street in Monongalia County for a report of a vehicle that had been parked in the roadway for some time with its lights on, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the driver, Joseph Elias, 40, of Wintersville, Ohio, was asleep with a white crystal-like substance on his sweatshirt.

As officers woke up Elias, he became agitated and used profane language against the officer, the report says.

When officers told Elias to step out of the vehicle, he allegedly used more profane language and hand gestures before falling back asleep.

The report says more officers arrived on scene to get Elias to exit the vehicle, but he refused, throwing a metal coffee cup at one officer that caused a busted lip that required stitches.

Officers said they asked Elias if he had taken any drugs or prescription medication, he said that he had taken Xanax earlier in the day and that he had not slept in two days.

While speaking, Elias had slurred speech, bloodshot, glassy eyes, and an inability to remember much of what was going on.

Elias has been charged with battery on an officer, obstructing, destruction of property, and DUI with drugs.

Elias is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child
W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Overnight Monday precip
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | January 23, 2022
Kilan Nicks
Man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers, throwing drugs out of vehicle
Harrison County residents vote in special levy election that could benefit the community

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisory
Another system brings snow and wintry mix to NCWV
Trial set for 2 men in assault of Capitol officer who died
Trial set for 2 men in assault of Capitol officer who died
Flags at half-staff to honor former WV Sen. Joe Minard
Flags at half-staff to honor former WV Sen. Joe Minard
Man arrested in Randolph Co. for allegedly crashing vehicle, resisting arrest