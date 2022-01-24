Man arrested in Mon. Co. for allegedly obstructing, busting open officer’s lips

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man was arrested on Thursday after officers said he was asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle that was parked in a roadway.

Officers were dispatched to Basswood Street in Monongalia County for a report of a vehicle that had been parked in the roadway for some time with its lights on, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the driver, Joseph Elias, 40, of Wintersville, Ohio, was asleep with a white crystal-like substance on his sweatshirt.

As officers woke up Elias, he became agitated and used profane language against the officer, the report says.

When officers told Elias to step out of the vehicle, he allegedly used more profane language and hand gestures before falling back asleep.

The report says more officers arrived on scene to get Elias to exit the vehicle, but he refused, throwing a metal coffee cup at one officer that caused a busted lip that required stitches.

Officers said they asked Elias if he had taken any drugs or prescription medication, he said that he had taken Xanax earlier in the day and that he had not slept in two days.

While speaking, Elias had slurred speech, bloodshot, glassy eyes, and an inability to remember much of what was going on.

Elias has been charged with battery on an officer, obstructing, destruction of property, and DUI with drugs.

Elias is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

