Man arrested in Randolph Co. for allegedly crashing vehicle, resisting arrest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested on Saturday in Randolph County after officers said he resisted arrest and yelled profanities towards them several times.

Officers were made aware of an accident on Cravens Run Road, where a car went over an embankment and was resting against a tree, according to a release from the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County.

Officers said a man, identified as Richard Collins, Jr., ran past the police cruiser before stopping and saying “Just Kidding.”

The release says officers detected the odor of alcohol coming from Collins’ breath and saw that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Officers also said Collins was unsteady on his feet and moved around erratically, flailing his arms as he explained that he wrecked because he “did not have 4WD.”

Officers then found a purple Crown Royal bag located on the driver’s side floorboard by the brake pedal and conducted two Field Sobriety Tests on Collins, both of which he failed, according to the release.

Collins allegedly became aggressive after this, acting as if he were going to run and was detained by officers.

The release says Collins then refused to take a Preliminary Breath Test and yelled profanities at officers.

Deputies said Collins tried to turn and pull away from them as he was being taken to the police cruiser while he continued to shout profanities at officers.

As other officers arrived on the scene to transport Collins to the hospital to be medically cleared, he allegedly became extremely combative and refused to enter the cruiser by placing his feet against the pillar and thrash around.

Officers said they ordered Collins to quit resisting or he would be pepper sprayed, and he refused to comply until being pepper strayed.

Officers got Collins to enter the cruiser, and as an officer was placing his feet into the cruiser, Collins kicked him in the neck area before getting into the cruiser completely, according to the report.

The report says Collins began kicking the windows and doors, and officers told him to sit up or they would administer a Taser on Collins.

Collins allegedly responded to this by yelling profanities at officers, and officers arced a taser twice and attempted to sit Collins up in the cruiser before Collins kicked the officer in the chest.

Officers said the stun gun was administered, and Collins kicked the officer in the face before the stun gun was administered again, allowing officers to restrain Collins with a hobble in order to keep him from damaging the cruiser or further hurting himself further.

As Collins was being transported to the hospital, he continued to yell profanities at the officers, and at the hospital, he was not cooperative with hospital staff and did not give consent for blood to be drawn.

Collins has been charged with DUI First offense, two counts of obstructing an officer, two counts of battery on an officer, and two counts of disorderly conduct.

