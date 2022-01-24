Advertisement

Man who used shoplifters for resale scheme sentenced

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man was sentenced Friday to eight years and one month in federal prison for organizing a network of shoplifters, many of them addicted to drugs, to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in store merchandise that he then resold on the internet.

A federal jury convicted Nedeltcho Vladimirov of Cross Lanes of three counts of money laundering and one conspiracy count after a three-day trial in Charleston last July.

Evidence at the trial showed Vladimirov acquired stolen goods and resold them for profit to unsuspecting buyers. Vladimirov paid a fraction of the stolen items’ worth, and many of the shoplifters used the cash to support their drug habits.

Prosecutors said that among the stolen items he bought from shoplifters at a Cross Lanes gas station were high-end vacuum cleaners and tools. An investigation found Vladimirov, 53, sold more than 7,000 items on an online marketplace account and had more than $590,000 in sales over three years.

A federal search warrant executed at Vladimirov’s residence in February 2020 revealed that he had set up cleaning stations used to remove security devices and labels from boxes so that the items could not be traced, prosecutors said. Among the agencies involved were investigators from Kroger, Target and CVS Pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Monday precip
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | January 23, 2022
Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child
Harrison County residents vote in special levy election that could benefit the community
Winter alerts for NCWV, as of today, January 22, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 22, 2022
Cody Hinkle
Upshur County man arrested for allegedly stealing, selling Gibson guitar

Latest News

The state is only 34 hospital beds away form breaking the September delta-variant...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 36 additional deaths, 49 “red” counties
Drone
Lawmakers to get drone demonstrations during WVU Day
Former state Senator Joe Minard
Flags at half-staff to honor former WV Sen. Joe Minard
The Kump Education Center in Elkins is set to begin a new targeted tutoring program.
The Kump Education Center in Elkins is set to begin a new targeted tutoring program.