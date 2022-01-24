Morgantown Area Partnership sponsoring a bus to Charleston for free

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia and Preston County day at the legislature in conjunction with Preston County is an annual opportunity for county residents to meet with state legislators.

The bus departs from the mountain line bus depot heads on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Pre-registration is required for this free event in order to properly provide transportation and meals.

To pre-register click here. Online registration will end on Wednesday, February 2 at 3 p.m.

