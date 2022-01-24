William “Bill” Harden Jr. of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the age of 69, at Fairmont Medical Center of natural causes. He was born on December 6, 1952, in Pennsylvania where he grew up in foster care. He worked on the railroad in his younger years and resided in Fairmont most of his life where he enjoyed walking, fishing, outdoors and socializing with people around town. Bill was loved by many and never met a stranger. He was also a favorite of the local Soup Opera in Marion County. He is survived by his foster sister, Barbara McClung of Fairmont, her two sons Randy and Matthew McClung. William’s other foster siblings Myrtle and Leon Heck. A longtime friend, Sue Shuman, as well as Matthew McClung and Terresa Tucker’s three sons Keyshawn, Kayden, and Kohen McClung. He was cared for and loved by Terresa Tucker for several years as well as Ricky Butler in the most recent years. Arrangements are being made at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont where William’s wishes of cremation will be fulfilled. A memorial service will be announced at a later time and place. The loved ones are requesting that memorial contributions, as well as condolences be made in William’s memorial to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to help with costs. Online messages are welcome at www.carpenterandford.com

