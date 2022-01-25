$2.1 million announced to provide food, housing to those experiencing homelessness

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced on Tuesday $2.1 million in funding to provide food and housing to West Virginians experiencing homelessness.

The funding, a total of $2,134,042, comes from the U.S Federal Emergency Management Agency to counties across West Virginia as part of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

According to Senator Manchin, this funding will be used to provide food and housing to West Virginians experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.

The American Rescue Plan provided $1,611,995 through FEMA and the remaining $522,047 was allocated through annual appropriations.

“Every West Virginian should have access to quality, affordable food and a roof over their head at night,” said Senator Manchin. “Addressing food insecurity and housing instability continues to be one of my top priorities, and I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $2 million across the state to provide food and housing assistance to West Virginians in need. Three quarters of this funding is allocated through the American Rescue Plan, which has been a lifeline for many West Virginians currently experiencing homelessness.”

The following are individual awards with funding through the American Rescue Plan:

$340,594 – West Virginia Set-Aside Committee

$125,728 – Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties

$197,024 – Kanawha County

$97,804 – Monongalia County

$89,120 – Wood County

$73,033 – Raleigh County

$57,448 – Mercer County

$47,805 – Ohio County

$45,977 – Fayette County

$38,527 – Marshall County

$37,385 – Hancock County

$34,094 – Logan County

$32,632 – Greenbrier County

$31,124 – Randolph County

$27,924 – Brooke County

$27,284 – Upshur County

$26,370 – Mineral County

$25,731 – Mingo County

$25,731 – Mason County

$25,136 – Nicholas County

$21,480 – Lincoln County

$20,703 – Wetzel County

$20,612 – Boone County

$19,926 – Lewis County

$19,698 – Roane County

$19,424 – Wyoming County

$17,504 – Barbour County

$17,321 – Hampshire County

$16,636 – McDowell County

$16,407 – Taylor County

$15,813 – Braxton County

The following are awards with funding through annual appropriations:

$110,693 – West Virginia Set-Aside Committee

$63,746 – Kanawha County

$40,679 – Huntington/Cabell, Wayne Counties

$31,644 – Monongalia County

$28,834 – Wood County

$23,629 – Raleigh County

$18,587 – Mercer County

$15,467 – Ohio County

$14,876 – Fayette County

$12,465 – Marshall County

$12,096 – Hancock County

$11,031 – Logan County

$10,558 – Greenbrier County

$10,070 – Randolph County

$9,035 – Brooke County

$8,828 – Upshur County

$8,532 – Mineral County

$8,325 – Mason County

$8,325 – Mingo County

$8,133 – Nicholas County

$6,950 – Lincoln County

$6,669 – Boone County

$6,698 – Wetzel County

$6,447 – Lewis County

$6,373 – Roane County

$6,284 – Wyoming County

$5,663 – Barbour County

$5,116 – Braxton County

$5,604 – Hampshire County

$5,382 – McDowell County

$5,308 – Taylor County

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.