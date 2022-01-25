Brenda Joyce Cogar, 65, of Lost Creek passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her residence surrounded be her family. She was born in Clarksburg on February 12, 1956, a daughter of the late Harley and Barbara Naomi Jackson Miller. She is survived by her husband, David Cogar; four children, Jeremy Cogar of Clarksburg, Joshua Cogar of Lost Creek, Jonah Cogar and his wife Christie of Bridgeport and Jennifer Cogar of Bridgeport; one granddaughter, Jacey Cogar; two sisters, Nancy Messenger and her husband Don of Clarksburg and Janet Langford and her husband Bryan of Lost Creek; several nieces and nephews and her dog, Simon the Boston Terrier. Brenda was a graduate of South Harrison High School and was a meal attendant and delivery person for Bi-County Nutrition. She was compassionate for her clients and would always go above and beyond. Brenda enjoyed camping, bird watching and visiting Amish Country. She was well known as the Fishpond game operator at the Lost Creek Festival. She had a beautiful smile and was Christian by faith. Brenda was a hard worker, often working two jobs, and still had a hot meal for her family each night. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and neighbor and will be dearly missed. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 am with Reverend Gary Carr officiating. Interment will be in the Lost Creek Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

