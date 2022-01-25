COVID-19 W.Va. | 41 “red” counties, 2,748 new cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 25, 2022, there are currently 19,277 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,650 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, a 54-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old female from Barbour County, and an 86-year old female from Preston County.

As of Tuesday, 1,009 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 218 have been admitted to the ICU and 115 are on ventilators.

The record for positive COVID-19 patients in the hospital is 1,012, a number recorded on Sept. 24, 2021.

14 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and two pediatric patients are in the ICU.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,829 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 752 cases of Omicron have been reported.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (99), Berkeley (838), Boone (345), Braxton (83), Brooke (121), Cabell (1,245), Calhoun (59), Clay (80), Doddridge (90), Fayette (710), Gilmer (83), Grant (129), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (158), Hancock (185), Hardy (158), Harrison (642), Jackson (120), Jefferson (372), Kanawha (2,576), Lewis (104), Lincoln (234), Logan (416), Marion (552), Marshall (286), Mason (301), McDowell (190), Mercer (703), Mineral (263), Mingo (275), Monongalia (1,070), Monroe (244), Morgan (121), Nicholas (362), Ohio (310), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (46), Pocahontas (16), Preston (298), Putnam (736), Raleigh (1,067), Randolph (320), Ritchie (81), Roane (150), Summers (168), Taylor (179), Tucker (10), Tyler (109), Upshur (172), Wayne (473), Webster (69), Wetzel (156), Wirt (73), Wood (767), Wyoming (432). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

