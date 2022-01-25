Fairmont Senior claims rivalry win, 57-43 over East Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first of two contests between East and West got down to business at East Fairmont Monday night.

Fairmont Senior took control early in the first quarter, getting up by at most five at times, but halftime put the Polar Bears ahead 25-21.

Eric Smith posted a game-high 17 points for the Polar Bears with East’s Evan Parr right behind at 16.

Fairmont Senior moved to 10-0 with the win over East Fairmont. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12 at Fairmont Senior Field House.

