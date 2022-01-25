Fairmont State falls in last-second heartbreaker to Wheeling, 71-69
Sierra Kotchman breaks Falcons’ all-time games record
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State entered Monday night’s contest with Wheeling with an 8-2 record in the Mountain East Conference, as opposed to Wheeling’s 3-11, but fell to the Cardinals at home.
Sierra Kotchman attempted a buzzer shot at the end of regulation, but it fell short.
Kotchman broke the all-time games record for Fairmont State in tonight’s game with 121 consecutive contests.
