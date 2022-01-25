Advertisement

Glenville State women ranked No. 1 in the country

Earned 19 first place votes in WBCA NCAA DII Top 25 Coaches Poll
Glenville State women's basketball
Glenville State women's basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lady Pioneers are the last undefeated team in the NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, and now they’re sitting at number one in the country.

Glenville State is unbeaten through 16 games this season and is the first Mountain East women’s basketball team to be top-ranked by the WBCA since the conference began play in 2013-2014.

This season, Re’Shawna Stone became the fifth all-time leading scorer in Lady Pioneer history and is close to surpassing fourth all-time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
Another system brings snow and wintry mix to NCWV
Full house at Lewis County BOE meeting.
Lewis County parents pack Board of Education meeting to express concerns
W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Kilan Nicks
Man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers, throwing drugs out of vehicle
Joseph Elias
Man arrested in Mon. Co. for allegedly obstructing, busting open officer’s lips

Latest News

Sierra Kotchman
Sierra Kotchman breaks FSU’s all-time games record
Dominic Viani
Fairmont Senior claims rivalry win, 57-43 over East Fairmont
University girls' basketball
University girls’ basketball gearing up for its best basketball
Sierra Kotchman
Fairmont State falls in last-second heartbreaker to Wheeling, 71-69