Glenville State women ranked No. 1 in the country

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lady Pioneers are the last undefeated team in the NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, and now they’re sitting at number one in the country.

Glenville State is unbeaten through 16 games this season and is the first Mountain East women’s basketball team to be top-ranked by the WBCA since the conference began play in 2013-2014.

This season, Re’Shawna Stone became the fifth all-time leading scorer in Lady Pioneer history and is close to surpassing fourth all-time.

