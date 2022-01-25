Advertisement

Harrison County man sentenced to more than 8 years for meth charge

(Source: Gray News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was sentenced on Monday to more than 8 years behind bars for a meth charge, officials said.

Jeremy Moser, 41 of Shinnston, was sentenced to 97 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Moser pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More Than Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” Ihlenfeld said.

U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld said Moser admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the incident.

