Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday evening, another low-pressure system from Canada brought 1″ to 2″ of snow to NCWV, and this morning, a few snow showers are still falling in the area. The snow and cool temperatures will lead to slick spots on some roads, so be careful this morning. By late-morning, any leftover snowfall will be gone, leaving behind cloudy skies that stick around for the afternoon. Temperatures will be dipping into the upper-20s during this time, thanks to light NNW winds induced by a high-pressure system from Canada. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light NNW winds. Temperatures will be in the low-teens, with wind chills in the single-digits, thanks to cold air flowing in from the north. In some mountainous areas, we might see negative wind chills, so the National Weather Service office in Charleston has parts of Randolph and Pocahontas counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from 10 PM tonight to 10 AM tomorrow. Make sure to wear heavy winter clothes. Overall, after the snow leaves, expect a chilly day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, so we will see sunshine. As a cold air mass lingers in our area, winds will be light, and temperatures stay in the upper-teens to low-20s. Wind chills will be in the single-digits in most areas, and some mountainous areas might even get into the negatives.. Overall, it will be a cold day outside. Temperatures then rise into the mid-30s on Thursday, so we will see warmer temperatures, and we stay dry on that day as well. It’s not until Friday morning that we see another cold front come in and bring snow into the area. Snow chances stick around for most of the day, lasting until the overnight hours. Because this system is a few days out, snow totals are uncertain, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. Then over the weekend, we’re back to seeing highs in the 20s, with partly cloudy skies. In short, temperatures will be dropping today, tomorrow will be cold but partly sunny, and we expect warmer temperatures and a chance of snow towards the end of the week.

Today: Light snow showers are expected this morning, but by the late-morning hours, we dry out, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the WNW at 5-10 mph. Temperatures start in the low-30s this morning, before dropping to the 20s this afternoon. Overall, after the snow leaves, expect cooling temperatures and gray skies. High: 35.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-teens, with wind chills in the single-digits. Overall, expect more cold temperatures and dry conditions. Low: 10.

Wednesday: It will be the coldest day of the week, with highs in the low-20s and wind chills in the teens. Skies will be partly sunny, with WNW winds of 5-10 mph. Overall, it will be a chilly afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives in some areas. High: 21.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with light SW winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper-30s, so we are warming up. Overall, much better than the past few days. High: 37.

