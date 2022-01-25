The latest in AP West Virginia high school girl’s basketball rankings (1/24)
Fairmont Senior, Gilmer County maintain top spot for third week in a row
AAAA:
1. Huntington
2. Morgantown
3. Cabell Midland
4. Wheeling Park
5. Greenbrier East
6. Princeton
7. Capital
8. Buckhannon-Upshur
9. Parkersburg
10. George Washington
AAA:
1. Fairmont Senior
2. North Marion
3. Logan
4. Wayne
5. Nitro
6. Robert C. Byrd
7. East Fairmont
8. Philip Barbour
9. PikeView
10. Ripley
AA:
1. Parkersburg Catholic
2. Petersburg
3. Wyoming East
4. Frankfort
5. St. Marys
6. Summers County
7. Charleston Catholic
8. Mingo Central
9. Ritchie County
10. Chapmanville
A:
1. Gilmer County
2. Cameron
3. Tolsia
4. Tucker County
5. Cay-Battelle
6. Webster County
7. Doddridge County
8. St. Joseph
9. Calhoun County
10. Tug Valley
