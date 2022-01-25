Advertisement

The latest in AP West Virginia high school girl’s basketball rankings (1/24)

Fairmont Senior, Gilmer County maintain top spot for third week in a row
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

AAAA:

1. Huntington

2. Morgantown

3. Cabell Midland

4. Wheeling Park

5. Greenbrier East

6. Princeton

7. Capital

8. Buckhannon-Upshur

9. Parkersburg

10. George Washington

AAA:

1. Fairmont Senior

2. North Marion

3. Logan

4. Wayne

5. Nitro

6. Robert C. Byrd

7. East Fairmont

8. Philip Barbour

9. PikeView

10. Ripley

AA:

1. Parkersburg Catholic

2. Petersburg

3. Wyoming East

4. Frankfort

5. St. Marys

6. Summers County

7. Charleston Catholic

8. Mingo Central

9. Ritchie County

10. Chapmanville

A:

1. Gilmer County

2. Cameron

3. Tolsia

4. Tucker County

5. Cay-Battelle

6. Webster County

7. Doddridge County

8. St. Joseph

9. Calhoun County

10. Tug Valley

