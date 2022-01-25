The latest in AP West Virginia high school boy’s basketball rankings (1/24)
Morgantown stays top of Class AAAA
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -
AAAA:
1. Morgantown
2. Jefferson
3. Parkersburg South
4. South Charleston
5. George Washington
6. Capital
7. Hedgesville
8. Huntington
9. Musselman
10. Spring Mills
AAA:
1. Logan
2. Shady Spring
3. Fairmont Senior
4. Wheeling Central
5. Winfield
6. Elkins
7. Herbert Hoover
8. Grafton
9. East Fairmont (tie)
9. Berkeley Springs (tie)
AA:
1. Poca
2. St. Marys
3. Bluefield
4. Williamstown
5. Ravenswood
6. South Harrison
7. Chapmanville
8. Mingo Centraal
9. Charleston Catholic
10. Wyoming East
A:
1. Greater Beckley Christian
2. James Monroe
3. St. Joseph
4. Man (tie)
4. Tucker County (tie)
6. Tug Valley
7. Tygarts Valley
8. Webster County
9. Pendleton County
10. Greenbrier West
