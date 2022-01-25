Advertisement

The latest in AP West Virginia high school boy’s basketball rankings (1/24)

Morgantown stays top of Class AAAA
Latest in AP WV boy's basketball rankings
Latest in AP WV boy's basketball rankings(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

AAAA:

1. Morgantown

2. Jefferson

3. Parkersburg South

4. South Charleston

5. George Washington

6. Capital

7. Hedgesville

8. Huntington

9. Musselman

10. Spring Mills

AAA:

1. Logan

2. Shady Spring

3. Fairmont Senior

4. Wheeling Central

5. Winfield

6. Elkins

7. Herbert Hoover

8. Grafton

9. East Fairmont (tie)

9. Berkeley Springs (tie)

AA:

1. Poca

2. St. Marys

3. Bluefield

4. Williamstown

5. Ravenswood

6. South Harrison

7. Chapmanville

8. Mingo Centraal

9. Charleston Catholic

10. Wyoming East

A:

1. Greater Beckley Christian

2. James Monroe

3. St. Joseph

4. Man (tie)

4. Tucker County (tie)

6. Tug Valley

7. Tygarts Valley

8. Webster County

9. Pendleton County

10. Greenbrier West

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jocelyn Krum
Upshur County woman arrested for allegedly performing unnecessary CPR on child
W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Overnight Monday precip
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | January 23, 2022
Kilan Nicks
Man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers, throwing drugs out of vehicle
Harrison County residents vote in special levy election that could benefit the community

Latest News

The latest in AP high school girl's basketball rankings
The latest in AP West Virginia high school girl’s basketball rankings (1/24)
Fairmont Senior to host Teddy Bear Toss
Fairmont Senior girl’s basketball to host Teddy Bear Toss
Irene Riggs named WV Gatorade Player of the Year
Irene Riggs named WV Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year
5 Sports' Sunday Sit Down: Colin McBee
5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: Colin McBee & his journey to committing as a PWO for WVU Football