LCSD warns of telephone scam

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a telephone scam going around in the area.

The scam tells residents that they “won a large sum of money,” according to a Facebook post from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

The Department reminds residents to not give any personal information out or to send any money to the individuals performing the scam.

Anyone contacted by the scammers are asked to notify the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 304-269-8251.

You can view the Facebook post below.

It has come to the attention of the Lewis County Sheriff's Office that a telephone scam is going on stating that you won...

Posted by Lewis County Sheriff's Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

