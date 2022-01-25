Lewis Co. Sheriff seeking information for man that escaped home confinement
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man that escaped home confinement.
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
According to a Facebook post, Chance Marple, escaped home confinement in Lewis County.
Anyone with information on Marple’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department or Lewis County Home Confinement at 304-269-8251.
