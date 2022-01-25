Advertisement

Lewis Co. Sheriff seeking information for man that escaped home confinement

The Lewis County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man that escaped home confinement.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man that escaped home confinement.

According to a Facebook post, Chance Marple, escaped home confinement in Lewis County.

Anyone with information on Marple’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department or Lewis County Home Confinement at 304-269-8251.

You can view the Facebook post below.

Please contact the Lewis County Sheriff's Office or Lewis County Home Confinement at 304-269-8251 if you have any information or know the whereabouts of Chance Marple (pictured below)

Posted by Lewis County Sheriff's Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

