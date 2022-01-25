Lewis County parents pack Board of Education meeting to express concerns

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Families of students at Robert L. Bland Middle School went to the Lewis County Board of Education meeting to share they were unhappy. This was after they claimed their daughters were touched inappropriately by one of their teachers.

The first incident supposedly happened in September. This was according to mother, Christy Krafft.

“My daughter was touched inappropriately by a male teacher at the middle school. My daughter reported it to school personnel. That same school personnel informed me she would conduct her own investigation but would not be able to tell me the outcome,” she explained.

Krafft told the board she felt that protocol was not followed in handling the situation. She also felt that nothing was done, and the same thing happened to another girl.

The Father of another girl, Jason Starcher, said his daughter’s incident occurred on January 5. Starcher was displeased with how the situation had been handled.

He told the board all he had been offered was the opportunity to discuss the matter in private with specific school personnel.

However, he didn’t feel that this was the best way to address the situation. Starcher added he would continue to fight for his daughter.

“To move forward with my daughter’s incident and the incident in September. You will be hearing from my attorneys very soon, and we will get the answers and results that these girls need and deserve,” he said.

Members of the board did not comment on this topic as they were not allowed to speak during delegations.

5 News will continue to keep you updated as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.