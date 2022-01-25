Man arrested for allegedly fleeing officers at speeds of more than 90 mph

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man was arrested on Sunday after officers said he fled at speeds of more than 90 mph on I-79.

Officers were patrolling I-79 when they saw a vehicle, driven by Elijah Lawrence, 20, of Randallstown, Maryland, traveling at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said their radar gun caught Lawrence traveling at more than 90 mph before beginning the pursuit.

The report said officers attempted to catch up with Lawrence, but he continued to drive faster to evade officers, weaving in and out of traffic and crossing multiple lanes at a time.

Officers traveled at speeds of “more than 123 mph” in an attempt to catch up with Lawrence, according to the criminal complaint.

Lawrence allegedly passed a dump truck on the exit 119 exit ramp getting onto Rt. 50 towards Clarksburg.

Officers reported Lawrence also passing cars on Rt. 50 on the right shoulder of the roadway.

Clarksburg officers blocked Rt. 50 at the downtown exit ramp, allowing officers to remove and detain Lawrence and another man from the vehicle, the report says.

Lawrence has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.

