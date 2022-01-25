Advertisement

Man suffers severe injuries after car submerges in creek

The car was submerged with little space for the man to breath.
The car was submerged with little space for the man to breath.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Byron Merritt is recovering from severe injuries at the University of Kentucky hospital after a crash that sent him and his car into Madison Creek.

Merritt was driving near Madison Creek on Saturday afternoon when he lost control of the car and drove into the creek in Cabell County, just yards from the Lincoln County line.

The car submerged in ice-cold temperatures with little space to breathe. West Hamlin Fire Department was the first department on scene, and Chief Ron Porter says the car was almost upright in the creek with only inches of space in the car’s cabin to breathe.

“The car was sitting upright and it looked like at some point it turned around backwards facing the direction from which it came,” said Porter.

It was a dangerous situation for Merritt. His mom, Delisa Merritt, tells WSAZ he suffers from End-Stage Liver Failure and his Ammonia levels skyrocketed Saturday as he drove to his daughter’s basketball game causing him to lose control. She said all he remembers is his car being in the air and freezing water surround him.

Here is the Go-Fund-Me link that has been set up for the family in order to help with costs.

People came to help when they saw the car settled on the creek-bed. Porter said firefighters were driving by and people flagged them down.

‘We eventually had a bystander on top of the vehicle as well as one of the firefighters on top of the vehicle,” said Porter. “They were able to break out the rear window and move the victim onto the top of the vehicle.”

Once the Salt Rock Fire Dept. got on the scene, crews got Byron Merritt up the embankment and to the hospital.

Byron’s mom, Delisa, said he was unconscious.

Byron is now at the University of Kentucky Hospital where he is being treated fore severe injuries including Hypothermia, brain bleeding, and complications from End-Stage Liver Failure.

