More than $37 million announced for Corridor H

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - President Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced more than $1.2 billion for the Appalachian Development Highway System, more than $37 million of which will go to Corridor H in West Virginia.

The money will go toward the timely completion of designated corridors in 11 states in the Appalachian region.

“From big cities to small towns, every American community deserves reliable access to our transportation system,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we now have historic resources to improve transportation and create jobs for people in Appalachia, and around the country.”

The money designated to West Virginia will go to funding Corridor H, the last remaining section of the ADHS in West Virginia.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative David McKinley (R-WV) are pleased to receive the funds for Corridor H.

“Completing Corridor H , West Virginia’s remaining section of the ADHS, was one of my top priorities as Governor and continues to be a top priority as West Virginia’s senior Senator,” Senator Manchin said. “I successfully fought to include my Finish the ADHS Act in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As a result, this is the first surface transportation legislation in 10 years to include dedicated funding for ADHS and Corridor H, connecting West Virginia with the rest of the nation.”

“When my EPW Committee was writing the surface transportation portion of the now Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, I worked to create a separate set-aside dedicated solely to Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS) projects, given its importance in connecting residents, businesses, and visitors in West Virginia and throughout our region,” Senator Capito said. “Completing Corridor H has been and remains one of my top priorities.”

“Finally completing Corridor H is an overdue step to connect West Virginia to the rest of the region and will improve the quality of life for families, bring in new jobs, and strengthen tourism,” said Rep. McKinley. “We know that businesses looking to make an investment in a state expect safe roads and bridges, clean water and reliable broadband. The $6 Billion in infrastructure funding coming to West Virginia is a once in a lifetime opportunity to modernize hard infrastructure and ensure our state remains competitive for future economic opportunities. This funding for the Appalachian Development Highway System is an important down payment towards that.”

When completed, Corridor H which will connect I-79 and I-81 along U.S. 33 and bring enormous economic benefits to the region stretching from Weston, Buckhannon, Elkins, Canaan Valley and Wardensville.

