Over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, nearing pandemic record

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As of Tuesday, West Virginia is only four COVID-19 hospitalizations away from breaking the pandemic record of hospitalizations, a record set in September 2021.

According to the West Virginia DHHR on Tuesday, there are 1,009 statewide confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The highest recorded number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began is 1,012, a mark reached on September 24, 2021.

Of the 1,009 people in the hospital for COVID-19, 671 are unvaccinated against the virus.

Over the past month, positive cases in the hospital have spiked. There were 577 confirmed cases on Dec. 26, 2021.

The West Virginia DHHR also says there are 218 statewide confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on a ventilator.

Of the confirmed cases in the ICU, 82.1% are unvaccinated, and 92.2% of confirmed cases on a ventilator are unvaccinated.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

