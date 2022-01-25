Advertisement

SAT shifting to online format

The switch is set to happen in 2024 for students in the U.S.
The switch is set to happen in 2024 for students in the U.S.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the background noise for students has changed from the scribbles of pencils to the clicks of keys, high school students like Liv Brown, who is a freshman at Spring Valley High School, say completing school work is very different from years prior.

“It’s a lot to adapt to,” Brown said.

A big test that hangs over a lot of student’s heads is making the switch. Administrators say the SAT is shifting from paper and pencil to an online format.

“The test really depends a lot on your future… the fact that they’re changing it is sort of groundbreaking to me,” Brown said.

Administrators made the announcement Tuesday, saying the format change will roll out across the country in two years-- 2024.

It will shave an hour off from the current version-- bringing the reading, writing and math assessments from three hours to about two.

“I think by shaving off that time, you could stay focused for longer. It’s not dragging it out,” Brown said.

In addition, test takers will be allowed to use their own laptops or tablets-- but they’ll still have to sit for the test at a monitored testing site or in school. They won’t be allowed to take it at home.

“I think that since my class will be probably one of the first few to take it, it will be more successful because we have had our whole high school experience online,” Brown said.

Although Brown is generally a more hands-on learner, she says having all of the virtual classwork will make the transition smoother when it comes time to take this important test.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Ex-West Virginia nonprofit finance chief sentenced for theft
Full house at Lewis County BOE meeting.
Lewis County parents pack Board of Education meeting to express concerns
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Winter Weather Advisory
Another system brings snow and wintry mix to NCWV
Chance Marple
Lewis Co. Sheriff seeking information for man that escaped home confinement

Latest News

Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, January 26, 2022 - HDC reaches 70% of its goal!
Attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis found hiding in closet
Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet
Tyler Poston
One step closer to justice for Tyler Poston