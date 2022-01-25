Sierra Kotchman breaks FSU’s all-time games record

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman broke FSU’s all-time consecutive games record tonight as the Falcons took on the Wheeling Cardinals.

The senior set the new record at 121, with plenty of time left on the season to increase it.

Kotchman set the all-time scoring record earlier in the season; the previous record stood at 2,056.

