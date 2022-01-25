Advertisement

Sierra Kotchman breaks FSU’s all-time games record

New record now stands at 121 games
Sierra Kotchman
Sierra Kotchman(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State’s Sierra Kotchman broke FSU’s all-time consecutive games record tonight as the Falcons took on the Wheeling Cardinals.

The senior set the new record at 121, with plenty of time left on the season to increase it.

Kotchman set the all-time scoring record earlier in the season; the previous record stood at 2,056.

