University girls’ basketball gearing up for its best basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The University girls’ basketball team is gearing up for its best basketball after starting the year at 5-6.

The chemistry of the team has started to click which has allowed the girls to be more aggressive on the court. Comfortability has played a huge part in the success of the Hawks, and as they’ve become more comfortable on the court and with each other this season, they’ve started to work more as a unit.

For the first time since mid-December, everyone is able to play again.

The girls have gotten nitpicky about their gameplay, which they hope will help elevate them to success in the second half of the season.

University is back on home court tomorrow against Buckhannon-Upshur.

