Advertisement

Couple without a landline for weeks after tree falls on phone line

phone line remains down for Sissonville couple
phone line remains down for Sissonville couple(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more than three weeks, a Sissonville couple’s phone lines have been down despite repeatedly asking Frontier Communications to fix the problem.

They’re deep in a hollow and with their landline down, they’re worried they’ll end up in a situation that they’ll need to make a call.

“I have not had a phone for 24 days, the phone lines came down January 2nd, and they’re not put back up yet,” Ray Crawford said. “I have no communication with the outside world in case I have emergencies.”

Crawford said the phone lines went down after flooding caused a tree to fall and land on top.

“Within two days the power company had us hooked back up, haven’t seen nothing about the phone company,” he said.

This isn’t the first time their phone lines have been down for an extended period of time.

Crawford said last year their phone line was down for six weeks before getting fixed.

“Yesterday was the 24th. They were supposed to come up and assess the problem and fix it,” Crawford said.

Crawford said they’ve reached out three times since the lines went out and said the company is now supposed to fix the problem on January 28th.

We reached out to Frontier this morning and this is what they told us via email.

“Helping our customers is my prime directive! I’m on this and will be back to you.”

That was around ten this morning and we have not heard anything since.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Ex-West Virginia nonprofit finance chief sentenced for theft
Full house at Lewis County BOE meeting.
Lewis County parents pack Board of Education meeting to express concerns
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Winter Weather Advisory
Another system brings snow and wintry mix to NCWV
Chance Marple
Lewis Co. Sheriff seeking information for man that escaped home confinement

Latest News

Todd Christopher Roatsey, 42, has been charged with possession of prepubescent child...
New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, January 26, 2022 - HDC reaches 70% of its goal!
Attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis found hiding in closet
Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet
Tyler Poston
One step closer to justice for Tyler Poston