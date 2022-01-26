COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 deaths, new COVID-19 hospitalization record

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 26, 2022, there are currently 18,149 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,674 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 48-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, a 62-year old female from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Ritchie County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Putnam County, a 65-year old female from Lincoln County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old female from Wetzel County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Ohio County, and a 66-year old male from Barbour County.

The increase of 31 positive COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday brings the total number in the hospital to 1,043.

This shatters the record set last September of 1,012 cases in the hospital during the height of the Delta variant.

As of Tuesday, 225 patients in the hospital have been admitted to the ICU and 107 are on ventilators.

15 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and three pediatric patients are in the ICU.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,855 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,069 cases of Omicron have been reported.

40 counties are designated “red” on the County Alert Map, an indication of a high transmission rate.

Tucker County is the only county in West Virginia designated as “green,” an indication of a low transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (97), Berkeley (830), Boone (286), Braxton (67), Brooke (102), Cabell (1,199), Calhoun (81), Clay (62), Doddridge (105), Fayette (638), Gilmer (73), Grant (129), Greenbrier (357), Hampshire (162), Hancock (192), Hardy (120), Harrison (567), Jackson (127), Jefferson (346), Kanawha (2,500), Lewis (83), Lincoln (241), Logan (428), Marion (526), Marshall (258), Mason (287), McDowell (189), Mercer (661), Mineral (233), Mingo (238), Monongalia (1,079), Monroe (184), Morgan (104), Nicholas (322), Ohio (315), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (51), Pocahontas (36), Preston (295), Putnam (706), Raleigh (993), Randolph (180), Ritchie (80), Roane (141), Summers (145), Taylor (160), Tucker (18), Tyler (89), Upshur (164), Wayne (441), Webster (65), Wetzel (130), Wirt (58), Wood (756), Wyoming (388). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

