East Fairmont falls to Bridgeport in tight matchup, 60-55

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont girls’ basketball team welcomed in Bridgeport this evening for some Tuesday night basketball.

After a back and forth battle, it was the Indians who came out with the win, 60-55.

Both teams return to the court Thursday at home, East Fairmont hosting Lewis County, Bridgeport taking on Elkins.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.