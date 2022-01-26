East Fairmont falls to Bridgeport in tight matchup, 60-55
Indians and Bees stayed in it through the final whistle
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont girls’ basketball team welcomed in Bridgeport this evening for some Tuesday night basketball.
After a back and forth battle, it was the Indians who came out with the win, 60-55.
Both teams return to the court Thursday at home, East Fairmont hosting Lewis County, Bridgeport taking on Elkins.
