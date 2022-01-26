Elizabeth Ann “Lizzie” Cann Stopiak, 94, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Healthcare after a brief illness.

She was born on July 20, 1927 in Clarksburg, the daughter of the late Domenico and Mabel Cann Fuoco.

On April 26, 1946, she married Paul R. Stopiak, Sr., who preceded her in death on July 20, 1980.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her only sister, Theresa Marie (Fuoco) Hood of Whittier, California.

She was also preceded in death by two nieces, Cathy Stopiak Egan and Valerie Stopiak Hines.

She is survived by her two sons, Paul R. Jr. and his wife Sandra of Jacksonville, Florida and David S. and his partner Charley Hively of Bridgeport, with whom she made her home. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Jennifer Stopiak Hayes and her husband Rodney and their two sons Christian and Connor, also of Jacksonville, Florida.

Lizzie was a beloved member of All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, WV. Over the years, she devoted her time to the Church in many ways: she oversaw the children’s nursery, she cooked and served at numerous bereavement dinners, and was a past Treasurer of the All Saints Women’s Club. She also enjoyed her membership in the Silver Belles along with her dear friend Mary Rawlinitis.

Lizzie was also a long-time member of the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center in Clarksburg, where she loved to play bingo. She also took great pride in serving as a member of the Honorary Council of the WV Italian Heritage Festival.

After working for many years at Frederick’s Market in Anmoore, she eventually retired from the Louis A. Johnson Veteran’s Administration Hospital, where she worked as a cook for the Veterans Canteen Service. After her retirement in 1986, she enjoyed renown as a prolific baker of traditional Italian cookies and pepperoni rolls, and was known for her delicious Easter bread, nut rolls, and poppyseed rolls. Amazingly, in her small kitchen, she once made 158 dozen Italian cookies of 15 kinds over six days. She was also famous for the pizzelles she made for the fundraising galas of Fairmont State University’s Frank and Jane Gabor WV Folklife Center, where she has an endowed garden named in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lizzie’s memory to All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330, or to the Fairmont State Foundation, 1300 Locust Avenue, Fairmont, WV 26554, in care of the Frank and Jane Gabor WV Folklife Center, with “Stopiak Garden” on the memo line.

Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport on Friday from 3:00 to 8:00 pm where a Prayer Vigil will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant.

Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

