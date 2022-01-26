Gov. Justice: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time record high

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice reported on Wednesday that there are now 18,149 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,043 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.

That is the highest number of hospitalizations for any day since the start of the pandemic.

The previous high was set on September 24, 2021, when there were 1,012 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.

The cumulative percent positivity rate stands at 7.85%, according to Gov. Justice.

An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:

Red - 40 counties

Orange - 8 counties

Gold - 2 counties

Yellow - 4 counties

Green - 1 county

The Governor went on to announce that 206 West Virginia National Guard members have now been authorized to deploy to 26 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals in the face of the current surge.

“We continue to thank our National Guard in every way for their help, day in and day out at our hospitals,” Gov. Justice said.

“The overwhelming majority of the folks that are in the hospitals and are sick and on ventilators and are in the ICU units are unvaccinated,” said Gov. Justice. “I’ve said it again and again: we need to get all of our people vaccinated and boosted.”

According to the West Virginia DHHR, 68.3% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, while 83.1% in the ICU are unvaccinated and 93.5% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.

“We don’t want to have our hospitals overrun, but we’re on the brink right now,” Gov. Justice said. “We can’t afford for you to wait any longer. Please get vaccinated and boosted.”

