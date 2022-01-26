Advertisement

Gov. Justice: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach all-time record high

“We don’t want to have our hospitals overrun, but we’re on the brink right now,” Gov. Justice said.
(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice reported on Wednesday that there are now 18,149 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,043 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.

That is the highest number of hospitalizations for any day since the start of the pandemic.

The previous high was set on September 24, 2021, when there were 1,012 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.

The cumulative percent positivity rate stands at 7.85%, according to Gov. Justice.

An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:

  • Red - 40 counties
  • Orange - 8 counties
  • Gold - 2 counties
  • Yellow - 4 counties
  • Green - 1 county

The Governor went on to announce that 206 West Virginia National Guard members have now been authorized to deploy to 26 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals in the face of the current surge.

“We continue to thank our National Guard in every way for their help, day in and day out at our hospitals,” Gov. Justice said.

“The overwhelming majority of the folks that are in the hospitals and are sick and on ventilators and are in the ICU units are unvaccinated,” said Gov. Justice. “I’ve said it again and again: we need to get all of our people vaccinated and boosted.”

According to the West Virginia DHHR, 68.3% of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, while 83.1% in the ICU are unvaccinated and 93.5% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.

“We don’t want to have our hospitals overrun, but we’re on the brink right now,” Gov. Justice said. “We can’t afford for you to wait any longer. Please get vaccinated and boosted.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Ex-West Virginia nonprofit finance chief sentenced for theft
Full house at Lewis County BOE meeting.
Lewis County parents pack Board of Education meeting to express concerns
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Winter Weather Advisory
Another system brings snow and wintry mix to NCWV
Chance Marple
Lewis Co. Sheriff seeking information for man that escaped home confinement

Latest News

Water plant outage in Philippi causing select Barbour Co. schools to dismiss early
Water plant outage in Philippi causing select Barbour Co. schools to dismiss early
COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 deaths, new COVID-19 hospitalization record
COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 deaths, new COVID-19 hospitalization record
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 24 deaths, new COVID-19 hospitalization record
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H