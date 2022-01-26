Harrison County Senior Citizens’ Center to be closed to public on Thursday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) - The Harrison County Senior Citizens’ Center will be closed to the public on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The reason for the closure is to allow for deep cleaning due to COVID exposure, according to HCSCC officials.

Officials said there will be no Center activities, lunch, or breakfast service.

Senior Center vans will be available for medically necessary transportation services, officials said.

COVID-19 testing will be available in the Traders Avenue alley.

The Senior Center’s Board of Directors will meet at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom only.

For more information, call the Center at (304) 623-6795 or visit their Facebook page here.

