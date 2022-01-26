Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning, we’re under a cold air mass, as a high-pressure system moves in from Canada. As a result, temperatures will be in the teens, with wind chills in the single-digits, as you’re walking out the door. So make sure to grab a heavy coat and thick gloves to protect yourself from the cold. By the afternoon, we warm up into the low-20s, thanks to skies being partly sunny. Winds will come from the NW at 5-10 mph, so wind chills will feel more like the teens. Overnight, skies will remain partly clear, with light winds. As a result, temperatures will drop into the single-digits, with wind chills in the negatives in some locations. In fact, the mountainous areas of NCWV will be under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6 PM tonight to 8 AM tomorrow, as they could see temperatures lower than that. So make sure to wear heavy winter clothing and stay warm if you’re heading out tonight. Overall, today will be cold. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, and winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph. This will allow temperatures to rise into the mid-30s. In short, tomorrow will be much warmer and nicer. Thursday night into Friday, a cold front pushes in from the west and brings light snow into the area. Snow chances associated with this system leave Friday night, as the front moves east. While snow totals are uncertain, we could see 2″ to 4″ in some parts of NCWV. So we’ll be watching carefully. After the front leaves, we’re left with temperatures in the 20s over the weekend, as cold air flows into NCWV. In short, expect cold temperatures today, warmer and sunnier conditions tomorrow, and some light snow as we end the workweek.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny, with breaks in the clouds during the evening hours. Winds will come from the WNW at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-teens to low-20s, feeling like the teens due to the light winds. Overall, it will be a peaceful, but freezing cold, day. Make sure to bundle up if you’re heading out. High: 21.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the single-digits, with wind chills in the negatives in some areas. In fact, the mountains could see wind chills below -10 degrees, so we’ll be watching carefully. Overall, it will be a cold, dry night. Make sure to wear heavy winter clothes and gloves as you head out tonight. Low: 5.

Thursday: We start with cold temperatures in the morning. By the afternoon, we warm up into the mid-30s, so it will be warmer than the past couple of days. Skies will be partly sunny, with clouds coming in during the evening hours. Winds will come from the SW at 5-10 mph. Overall, it will be a much warmer day than the past few days. Overnight, light snow starts coming into NCWV. High: 37.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, with snow showers coming in throughout the day. Snow totals do vary a bit, but we could see at least 2″ of snowfall by the overnight hours, which could lead to slick roads. So we will be watching carefully. Winds will come from the WNW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, it will be a cool day, with snow showers. High: 31.

