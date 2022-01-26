Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Night Forecast | January 25, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a calm day, and temperatures have been steadily decreasing since the morning. Those temperatures will continue to drop throughout the night, getting into the teens across much of the area. Eastern Tucker and Eastern Randolph Counties are again under a Wind Chill Advisory from 10pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning due to the possibility of wind chills reaching as low as -15°. Wear protective thermal clothing should you have to be outside during this time. Tomorrow, high temperatures will struggle to reach any higher than the low 20s, but clouds will be decreasing throughout the day. By overnight Thursday, those clouds will have cleared, allowing Thursday morning’s temperatures to hit the single digits, but wind chills across the area could be in the negatives. However, with sunshine and southerly flow, highs on Thursday will climb to the mid to upper 30s. Clouds then roll back in Thursday night ahead of a cold front expected to move through the region Friday morning. This cold front will bring our next round of snow, beginning as early as Thursday night and lasting through Saturday morning. The snow will likely be light, but the duration of the snow allows for more accumulation. Totals are subject to change, but right now we’re looking at about 2-5″ across the area when all is said and done. We’ll continue to monitor this system and update you with the latest information. Behind that cold front is a cool air mass, making Saturday’s high temperatures as frigid as Wednesdays, with some area highs not breaking 20°. However, we warm up for the start of next week, possibly beginning February with 50° temperatures.

