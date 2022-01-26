Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | January 26, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s temperatures stayed cold, with most highs in the low 20s. Tonight, those temperatures dip down into the single digits for most of the area, with wind chills in the negatives for some. Wind chills could feel as low as -15° in the higher elevations, so the NWS has again placed eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6pm tonight until 8am tomorrow morning. Be sure to dress warm with extra layers and extremities covered. Despite the freezing cold Thursday morning, highs will end up reaching the upper 30s for most of us, and possibly into the low 40s for those of us to the south. Clouds will thicken throughout the day ahead of a front bringing snow across the state. Flurries could possibly begin as early as Thursday night, but by sunrise Friday, we will likely all be seeing light snow. The snow will be falling for pretty much all of Friday and into Saturday morning, but will remain light for the duration of the system. By Saturday afternoon, totals of anywhere between 1-5″ can be expected, the lower accumulations being to the west and the higher accumulations being in the mountains. After the front’s passage on Friday, cold Arctic air returns, making Saturday a cold day with temperatures similar to today’s. Beyond that, we’ll stay relatively dry and temperatures will steadily increase. For the end of January, Sunday will feature cloudy skies and temperatures around freezing point, and Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. By the start of February on Tuesday, temperatures could be back to the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday’s temperatures could again be in the low 50s, but clouds will be more present. Overall, warmer conditions are on their way!

Tonight: Clear skies and cold temperatures. Wind chills could be in the negatives, especially in the mountains. Low: 5

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and seasonable. High: 38

Friday: Light snow throughout the day. High: 31

Saturday: Lingering AM snow showers, then partly cloudy. High: 20

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.