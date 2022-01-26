Mountaineers hoping to end two losing streaks against Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday night marks head coach Bob Huggins’ 500th game with the Mountaineers. He’s hoping to snap the team’s current losing streak within the Big 12.

WVU is on a three-game skid within the conference, just behind Oklahoma’s four-straight losses leading up to its visit to WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers have lost four-straight to the Sooners and, with a win tonight, would snap both losing streaks at once.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.