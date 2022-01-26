Advertisement

Mountaineers hoping to end two losing streaks against Oklahoma

Three-game skid in Big 12, four-game losing streak to Sooners
Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Wednesday night marks head coach Bob Huggins’ 500th game with the Mountaineers. He’s hoping to snap the team’s current losing streak within the Big 12.

WVU is on a three-game skid within the conference, just behind Oklahoma’s four-straight losses leading up to its visit to WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers have lost four-straight to the Sooners and, with a win tonight, would snap both losing streaks at once.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Ex-West Virginia nonprofit finance chief sentenced for theft
Full house at Lewis County BOE meeting.
Lewis County parents pack Board of Education meeting to express concerns
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Chance Marple
Lewis Co. Sheriff seeking information for man that escaped home confinement
Winter Weather Advisory
Another system brings snow and wintry mix to NCWV

Latest News

Ritchie comes out with a victory over Gilmer County
Ritchie County posts win over Gilmer County, 61-52
East Fairmont falls to Bridgeport, 60-55
East Fairmont falls to Bridgeport in tight matchup, 60-55
WVU ladies win over TCU 66-54
WVU ladies start off homestand with a win over TCU
University boys' basketball
University boys’ basketball finding its team identity