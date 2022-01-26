Advertisement

New details released in former school counselor child pornography case

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New details have been released in a child pornography case involving a former school counselor.

Todd Roatsey pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of prepubescent child pornography during his arraignment in federal court.

Roatsey was arrested in early November 2021 after investigators said a forensic review of a hard drive removed from a laptop at his home revealed 26 images and seven videos of child pornography.

In an newly released federal document, prosecutors allege that the defendant has been engaging in criminal sexual conduct regarding children for two decades. The document details evidence found through further investigation of the case and Roatsey’s electronic devices.

Investigators say a search of Roatsey’s cell phone found over 100 videos and conversations with minors via Snapchat. In the conversations, Roatsey allegedly posed as a teenage boy.

Investigators say one of the victims in a Snapchat video was a student at Pinch Elementary School, where Roatsey worked as a developmental school guidance counselor.

According to the federal documents, prosecutors “may introduce evidence, in the form of testimony from the now-adult victims, that defendant sexually assaulted two children on multiple occasions in approximately 2000-2001.”

Roatsey was named Elementary School Counselor of the Year by the West Virginia School Counselor Association and was honored at the White House in 2016.

For our previous coverage on this story, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Ex-West Virginia nonprofit finance chief sentenced for theft
Full house at Lewis County BOE meeting.
Lewis County parents pack Board of Education meeting to express concerns
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
More than $37 million announced for Corridor H
Winter Weather Advisory
Another system brings snow and wintry mix to NCWV
Chance Marple
Lewis Co. Sheriff seeking information for man that escaped home confinement

Latest News

New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
New details released in former school counselor child pornography case
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, January 26, 2022 - HDC reaches 70% of its goal!
Attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis found hiding in closet
Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet
Tyler Poston
One step closer to justice for Tyler Poston