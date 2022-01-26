Nutter Fort welcomes new business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Nutter Fort came out on Wednesday to welcome a new business.

Leonard Truck Accessories had their grand opening ribbon cutting on Buckhannon Pike.

The Leonard Company has been in business since 1963, and Vice President of Business Development Rick St. Pierre says they are proud to have Nutter Fort as their newest location.

“We have local employees that have taken over this store, Dan, Phillip and Tom,” said St. Pierre. “They are here to serve all your truck accessories, trailer and shed needs, so we are excited to be here.”

Leonard has 68 stores in five states, and this marks their seventh in West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.