Officials renew call for public’s help in finding Cheat Lake man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is renewing the call for the public’s help to find a Cheat Lake man that has been missing for weeks.

Bryn J. Hargreaves, 36, was reported missing to officers on January 16, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Hargreaves is from England but currently resides at Whisper Creek Apartments in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown.

Officials believe Hargreaves last communicated with family and friends around January 3, 2022.

Deputies have searched the surrounding area several times with the assistance of K-9′s, but they have been unsuccessful in locating Hargreaves.

There is not a last known date or location where he was last seen or what he was wearing, so officers said they are unable to provide a last known location or direction of travel.

Detectives are going through relevant digital evidence and financial records in hopes of developing additional leads in the case.

Hargreaves is described as a white male with brown hair, 6′2″, 220 pounds and a tattoo of a family crest on his right arm.

Hargreaves is a former rugby player.

Bryn Hargreaves is a former rugby player. In this photo, he was playing for St. Helen's Rugby League Club. (Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department at 304-291-7260 or on the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.