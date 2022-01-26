One step closer to justice for Tyler Poston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Near the end of June 2021, well-known Grafton man Tyler Poston was found dead as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Tyler’s stepfather, Joe Johnson, said since his death. Tyler’s family and friends have made it their mission to continue his legacy. They have been posting memories on a Facebook blog with over 2,000 followers called “Justice for Tyler Poston.”

Nearly every day family members or friends shared some of their favorite photos of Tyler.

“We know it didn’t end too well, but we’re not trying to show that part of his life. We’re just trying to memorialize the 27 years that he was here, 26 and a half years he was here,” Johnson explained.

The family’s fight for justice was one step closer as Joshua Price was indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury on the charge of murder.

Throughout this difficult time, Johnson said they received some help they weren’t expecting.

“I don’t think words can describe how much we appreciate them. They have the tools and means necessary to do the things that needed to be done, to find evidence,” he added.

Despite the upcoming trial, the grieving process continued to be challenging for Tyler’s family and friends.

“He’s a family guy. He had such a bright future, and it just kind of got robbed from us from the jealous act of one person,” Johnson said.

