Parent reacts to recent school closures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snowy roads have forced schools across our area to largely remain closed with some students not attending in-person classes in over a week.

However, some parents are saying, that is not a bad idea.

Morgantown resident Aundrea Kelly is a mother of six.

She says her children went to school one day last week, and that is no problem for her.

“I would honestly rather have school be closed that than say a two-hour delay or an early dismissal just because it’s harder to work around that,” said Kelly.

Betweek holidays and the recent snow, some districts have not had students in class in over a week.

While some parents question why classes are being called off, Kelly says not everyone lives in town where the road conditions are good.

“The people in Morgantown, you know, you hear the complaints ‘Oh the roads are fine,’ and they’re fine in town, but if you go out to Blacksville, you go out to Fairview, you go out to you know parts of Cheat Lake, they’re not fine,” Kelly said.

Kelly says it is better for kids to be home and safe rather than out to school where anything can happen.

“You know out on school buses on untreated roads you know and it’s the whole county,” said Kelly.

Kelly says she is fortunate that she can look after her kids while they are at home, a luxury not every parent has.

“I’m pretty lucky my job is fairly flexible, and I can work from home when needed,” Kelly said.

Kelly also says that she has neighbors who help out in making sure her children are looked after.

