Ritchie County posts win over Gilmer County, 61-52

Haught, Morrison and Flesher in double-figure scoring
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County came out strong against the Titans in the first half, leading 30-15 heading into the break.

Gilmer County made efforts toward a comeback in the third quarter, but was unable to complete it, falling to the Rebels 61-52.

Ethan Haught (21), Gus Morrison (16) and Wyatt Flesher (15) all posted scoring in double-figures; Josh Lipscomb (21) and Dylan Bickius (15) led Gilmer County.

