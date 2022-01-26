Advertisement

Search for attempted murder suspect leads Upshur County police to bedroom closet

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCK CAVE, W.Va (WDTV) - After eight months of searching for attempted murder suspect James Everett Hovis, police found the 35-year-old hiding in his bedroom closet on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

This, according to a post from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Hovis was indicted by a Lewis County Grand Jury in March 2021 on one count of attempted murder and one count of malicious assault.

Hovis was arrested without incident on two Lewis County felony capias warrants and a Bailpiece.

He is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bail.

Upshur County Chief Deputy Coffman, Sgt. Caynor, Sgt. Rolenson, Deputy Chidester, and Deputy Collins were in charge of the search.

