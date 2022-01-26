United Way Wednesday, January 26, 2022 - HDC reaches 70% of its goal!

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties reached a milestone regarding its yearly goal earlier in the week.

The organization said it recently reached 70% of its goal of $750,000 recently.

Christian Marsh, of United Way, said the organization would often celebrate when reaching significant thresholds like this.

“We like to celebrate when we reach major thresholds in our fundraising goals, and seventy percent is great for us,” he said.

He also encouraged everyone to donate and help the organization close the remaining thirty percent.

The reason was that the donations collected were to go back to the community, through allocating funds into various programs in Harrison and Doddridge counties.

“And that will benefit everything from CASA to child advocacy,” he emphasized, “and other groups that promote health, education, and financial stability right here, in our community.”

He said the best way for people to donate would be to go to the website, or mail to their office. He also said that people could get involved with various fundraisers through the year.

“It can be from cardboard boat races at Maple Lake, to chicken wing eating contests at Buffalo Wild Wings, and even my previous golf marathons,” he expanded upon, “to get all sorts of different community groups involved in different fundraising opportunities.”

Those want wanted to learn more about the organization could go to the website or call 304 - 624 - 6337.

