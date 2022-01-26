University boys’ basketball finding its team identity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The first twelve games of the season had their ups and downs for the Hawks, but after this past weekend’s overtime victory over George Washington, University is finding its team identity.

Against GW, the Hawks got the ball to the inside and to their bigs - Garrison Kisner and Aaron Forbes - more than usual, something many of the players said paid off in how they operated.

For head coach Joe Schmidle, it was clear this team saw how good things can be for this team when all the pieces work together. Schmidle also made the claim that there are no two better post players in the state of West Virginia than Kisner and Forbes, and when they get the ball, it works.

As for the identity, Schmidle said games like the one against George Washington “go a long ways in defining who [this team] is”, and Diego Reyes believes they’re “getting close.”

