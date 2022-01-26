Water plant outage in Philippi causing select Barbour Co. schools to dismiss early

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Select Barbour County schools will dismiss early due to a system-wide water plant outage in Philippi.

According to the City of Philippi Facebook page, an issue at the water plant has caused a system-wide outage.

Crews are actively working to resolve the issue, but they do not know when service will be restored at this time.

Because of the water outage, students will be released three hours early at Philippi Elementary, Philippi Middle School, and Philip Barbour, according to the Barbour County Schools Facebook page.

Busses will begin running at 12:00 p.m. at Philip Barbour and 12:10 p.m. at Philippi Elementary and Philippi Middle Schools.

The post says this will not affect the Belington end of Barbour County or Kasson.

Parents that have difficulties picking up their children at that time are asked to contact the school to make arrangements.

An additional Barbour County Facebook post says that students that ride Bus 36, driven by Donald Ware, will not be running at both the noon early dismissal from Philip Barbour or the afternoon runs in the Belington area due to illness.

You can view the City of Philippi Facebook post and both Barbour County School Facebook posts below.

We are experiencing an issue at the Water Plant that is causing a system wide outage. Crews have been working around the clock on the issue. At this time we don’t have an ETA for when service will be restored. Posted by City of Philippi, WV on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

We have received more information from the city of Philippi about their water pumping situation. Based on their current... Posted by Barbour County Schools on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Hello Belington End of the County. This message is for students that ride bus 36 driven by Donald Ware. Due to illness,... Posted by Barbour County Schools on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.