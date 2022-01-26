Advertisement

WVU ladies start off homestand with a win over TCU

Emsery Martinez led the Mountaineers with 16 points
WVU ladies win over TCU 66-54
WVU ladies win over TCU 66-54(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer ladies were back on the hardwood in Morgantown to host TCU.

The Gold and Blue took a commanding led early, at one point flashing a 20-1 lead.

Esmery Martinez collected another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, her third consecutive. After tonight, she is now ranked seventh in all-time Mountaineer history for double-doubles.

WVU came away with a 66-54 victory, getting back on the court this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Baylor.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisory
Another system brings snow and wintry mix to NCWV
Full house at Lewis County BOE meeting.
Lewis County parents pack Board of Education meeting to express concerns
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, will spend seven years behind bars.
Ex-West Virginia nonprofit finance chief sentenced for theft
W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Joseph Elias
Man arrested in Mon. Co. for allegedly obstructing, busting open officer’s lips

Latest News

Ritchie comes out with a victory over Gilmer County
Ritchie County posts win over Gilmer County, 61-52
East Fairmont falls to Bridgeport, 60-55
East Fairmont falls to Bridgeport in tight matchup, 60-55
University boys' basketball
University boys’ basketball finding its team identity
Glenville State women's basketball
Glenville State women ranked No. 1 in the country