WVU ladies start off homestand with a win over TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer ladies were back on the hardwood in Morgantown to host TCU.

The Gold and Blue took a commanding led early, at one point flashing a 20-1 lead.

Esmery Martinez collected another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, her third consecutive. After tonight, she is now ranked seventh in all-time Mountaineer history for double-doubles.

WVU came away with a 66-54 victory, getting back on the court this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Baylor.

