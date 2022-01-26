WVU ladies start off homestand with a win over TCU
Emsery Martinez led the Mountaineers with 16 points
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer ladies were back on the hardwood in Morgantown to host TCU.
The Gold and Blue took a commanding led early, at one point flashing a 20-1 lead.
Esmery Martinez collected another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, her third consecutive. After tonight, she is now ranked seventh in all-time Mountaineer history for double-doubles.
WVU came away with a 66-54 victory, getting back on the court this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Baylor.
